Citigroup Inc. Has $27.19 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.9 %

NVS opened at $101.78 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

