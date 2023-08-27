Citigroup Inc. Has $27.19 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Up 0.9 %
NVS opened at $101.78 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on NVS
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.