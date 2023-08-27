Citigroup Inc. Has $30.44 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.33% of Darling Ingredients worth $30,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

