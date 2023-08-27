Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $25,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,229. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.