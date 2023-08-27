Citigroup Inc. Purchases 79,980 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,472 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,980 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

