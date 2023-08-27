Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of COIN opened at $74.26 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.72.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $1,780,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $1,780,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,129 shares of company stock worth $26,935,620. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

