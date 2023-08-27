Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AWK opened at $140.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

