Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 252.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $977.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

