Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,729,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,307,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.81) to GBX 2,920 ($37.25) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.12) to GBX 3,800 ($48.48) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.41) to GBX 4,000 ($51.03) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.84.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

