Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,360 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

