Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.55 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the first quarter worth about $28,064,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 23.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 104,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Up 0.4 %

FMAY stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.