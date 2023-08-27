Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,211,000 after buying an additional 68,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HSY opened at $217.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

