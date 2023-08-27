Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after buying an additional 1,486,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,757,000 after buying an additional 1,129,985 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

