Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 22,447 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,447 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.85 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

