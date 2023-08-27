Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Sells $107,411.88 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $107,411.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,648.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephanie Buscemi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Stephanie Buscemi sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,750,500.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Stephanie Buscemi sold 22,807 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $741,455.57.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephanie Buscemi sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,501,000.00.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $32.42 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CFLT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

