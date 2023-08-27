Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Decreased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $259.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of -141.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

