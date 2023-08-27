Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STZ opened at $259.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.50.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Get Our Latest Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.