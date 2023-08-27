Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 1.23% of Construction Partners worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,423.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $180,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

