Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.60. 4,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 63,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lowered shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.80. The firm has a market cap of C$407.18 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

