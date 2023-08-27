Courtenay O’connor Sells 1,749 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,749 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $51,035.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Courtenay O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $63,880.05.

Squarespace Price Performance

SQSP stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $34.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SQSP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Squarespace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Squarespace by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.