Cristen L. Kogl Buys 1,000 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Stock

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) Director Cristen L. Kogl acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.62 per share, with a total value of $59,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.21. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CXT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXT

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.