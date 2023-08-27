Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Holdings Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,879,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.