Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after acquiring an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,848,000 after acquiring an additional 324,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 965,045 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $92.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.15 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $10,487,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,202,363.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $10,487,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $25,202,363.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075,903 shares of company stock valued at $103,657,318. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

