Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Trading Down 2.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.
About Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.
