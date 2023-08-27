Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,667,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,500 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 828,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,114,000 after acquiring an additional 169,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

