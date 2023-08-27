Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the July 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Digerati Technologies Stock Performance
Digerati Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Digerati Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
