Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lowered by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after buying an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,306,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,126,000 after buying an additional 603,337 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $125.95 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $130.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

