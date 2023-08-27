Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,451,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,390,000 after acquiring an additional 236,344 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,006,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,560,000 after acquiring an additional 953,410 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,813,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 902,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 60,652 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DISV opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

