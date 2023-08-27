Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.