Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.1403 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

