Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 23,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 20,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

Get Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 41.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.