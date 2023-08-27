Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $150.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.69.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $122.39 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $273,045,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,816,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

