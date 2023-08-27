East Imperial (LON:EISB) Stock Price Up 2.6%

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.77 ($0.02). Approximately 126,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,912,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.73 ($0.02).

East Imperial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.99 million, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.44.

East Imperial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. It offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East Imperial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Imperial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.