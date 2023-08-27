Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Edenred Price Performance

Shares of EDNMY opened at $31.30 on Friday. Edenred has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

Edenred Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.4086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edenred in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

