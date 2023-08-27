Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

