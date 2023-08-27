Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,158 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Endeavor Group worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,898 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $3,442,148.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,375 shares of company stock worth $9,598,769. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

