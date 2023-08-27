Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 35,074 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.35% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $67,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. TIAA FSB grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 562.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 110,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

