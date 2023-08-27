Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,873,389 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 659.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873,389 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Microchip Technology worth $87,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

MCHP stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

