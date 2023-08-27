Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,684 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Avery Dennison worth $65,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,578.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVY opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.39 and its 200 day moving average is $175.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $196.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

