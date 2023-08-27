Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of IQVIA worth $71,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE IQV opened at $219.01 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

