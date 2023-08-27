Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $66.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 623.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663,945 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $66,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Cummins by 162.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

NYSE CMI opened at $232.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.45. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

