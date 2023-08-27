Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $90.71 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $90,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

EMR opened at $97.64 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

