Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,807 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of DexCom worth $69,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DexCom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 783,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,068,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 100,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 75,734 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in DexCom by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.41.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,402 shares of company stock worth $1,442,579 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

