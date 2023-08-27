Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $67,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

IYH stock opened at $280.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $294.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

