Esken (LON:ESKN) Shares Up 1%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKNGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.56 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04). 85,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,168,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.41 ($0.04).

ESKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Esken in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Esken in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of £35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

