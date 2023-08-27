Esken (LON:ESKN) Shares Up 1%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.56 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04). 85,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,168,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.41 ($0.04).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ESKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Esken in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Esken in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Esken
Esken Stock Performance
About Esken
Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Esken
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.