Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,254 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Etsy worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,159,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,398 shares of company stock worth $7,971,108. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $72.31 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

