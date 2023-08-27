Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

