ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 186,049 Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 186,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Ventyx Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTYX. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,229,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,652,965 shares in the company, valued at $376,465,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,229,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,652,965 shares in the company, valued at $376,465,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $364,149.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,807.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,715 shares of company stock worth $21,766,008. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTYX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

