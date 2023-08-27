ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 593,545 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 593,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after buying an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,086,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,023,000 after purchasing an additional 470,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,818,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 146,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 1,400.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

