ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 286.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 89.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.95%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

