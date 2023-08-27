ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 154,572 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,572 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $208,848,000 after acquiring an additional 500,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 177.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $109,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,471 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $17.21 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

